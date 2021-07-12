Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Sells $2,436,800.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $2,436,800.00.

NYSE SFIX traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,162 shares.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

