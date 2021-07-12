Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Sells $2,436,800.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $2,436,800.00.
NYSE SFIX traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,162 shares.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
