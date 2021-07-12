STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €42.00 by Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA STM opened at €32.12 ($37.78) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.45. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.