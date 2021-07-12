Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (BAS, BX, CREE, DWS, IBE, LB, LPLA, RCH, RJF, RUS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $91.00 to $100.00. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $126.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €42.90 ($50.47) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $239.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$45.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $190.00 to $215.00. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $93.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$52.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $137.00 to $145.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

