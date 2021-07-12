Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (BAS, BX, CREE, DWS, IBE, LB, LPLA, RCH, RJF, RUS)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $91.00 to $100.00. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $126.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €42.90 ($50.47) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $239.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$45.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $190.00 to $215.00. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $93.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$52.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $137.00 to $145.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

