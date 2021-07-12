Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 12th (AON, APLS, AVEO, BHVN, DAL, DRE, GWLIF, MPC, PLD, SLGL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 12th:

AON (NYSE:AON) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

