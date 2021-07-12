Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 12th (AON, APLS, AVEO, BHVN, DAL, DRE, GWLIF, MPC, PLD, SLGL)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 12th:

AON (NYSE:AON) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Aon plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aon plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.