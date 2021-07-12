Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Shares Down 11.2%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF)’s stock price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 7,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59.

About Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF)

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.