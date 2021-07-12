StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,766,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,394,000 after purchasing an additional 132,659 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $64.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

