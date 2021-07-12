StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CFO Sells $1,310,200.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,310,200.00.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,455. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

