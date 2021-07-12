StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) VP Charles M. Lyon Sells 16,090 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $1,116,806.90.

NYSE:SNEX traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $62.91. 57,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,455. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

