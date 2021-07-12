StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Cap of $477,852.67

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $477,852.67 and approximately $9.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,615,335,323 coins and its circulating supply is 17,202,140,969 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

