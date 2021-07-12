Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 19th (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:SMIHU) quiet period will end on Monday, July 19th. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SMIHU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

