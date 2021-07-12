Summit Insights Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Stock analysts at Summit Insights started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Summit Insights’ target price suggests a potential downside of 41.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PATH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.26. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,040,866 shares of company stock worth $282,720,204 over the last three months.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

