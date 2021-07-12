SUN (SUN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00111988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00157819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,135.56 or 1.00095455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.63 or 0.00965525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

