SunPower Co. (NYSE:SPWR) CFO Sells $1,058,050.00 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NYSE:SPWR) CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00.

NYSE:SPWR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,126. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

