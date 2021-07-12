Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 27,046 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,793 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $271,170.33.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $289,473.48.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $54.57. 4,821,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,998. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

