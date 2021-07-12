Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Michael R. Keller Acquires 20,000 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,251. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00.
Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.
