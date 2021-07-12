Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Michael R. Keller Acquires 20,000 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,251. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 76,383 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

