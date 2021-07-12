SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.78 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $45.78 million and $19.99 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008577 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001614 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

