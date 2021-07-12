Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Director Sells $166,010.65 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65.

NYSE SGRY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,848. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

