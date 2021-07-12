Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Director Sells $166,010.65 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65.
NYSE SGRY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,848. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $69.58.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
