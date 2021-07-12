SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,687,000 after acquiring an additional 58,330 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $16.49 on Monday, hitting $591.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.32. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.78 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

