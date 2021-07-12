SVB Leerink Comments on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.22 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

