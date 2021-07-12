SVB Leerink Weighs in on Sanofi’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.