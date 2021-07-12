Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.00899020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,585,655 coins and its circulating supply is 13,571,889 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

