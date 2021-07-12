Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 3313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCMWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

