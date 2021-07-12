Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells 53,750 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $1,154,550.00.

Thomas A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00.

Switch stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. 72,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,873. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

