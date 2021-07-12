SWYFT Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 90.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, SWYFT has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market cap of $2,532.55 and $11,348.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00895453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005475 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

