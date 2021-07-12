Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $325.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.20 million. Synaptics reported sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Shares of SYNA opened at $154.92 on Monday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.29.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,481,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

