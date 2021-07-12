SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Achieves $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005409 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

