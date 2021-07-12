Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,406 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,365. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

