Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $88.45 million and $558,277.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00895658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,288,827 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

