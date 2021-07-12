T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) CEO Sells $1,370,180.00 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00.

NYSE TROW traded up $5.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.10. 1,401,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,681. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

