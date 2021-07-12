Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD opened at $49.79 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.42 million, a P/E ratio of -452.60, a P/E/G ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

