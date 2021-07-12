Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NYSE:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 2,961 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NYSE:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $147,309.75.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. 2,146 shares of the company were exchanged.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

