Tamer I. Khayal Sells 3,899 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NYSE:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NYSE:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94.

TMDX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. 696,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,159. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

