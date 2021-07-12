Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 72,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $47,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $97.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

