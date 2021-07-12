Tapmydata One Day Trading Volume Hits $222,381.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $886,867.26 and $222,381.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00381876 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003135 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.86 or 0.01658811 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

