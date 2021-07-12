Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.56. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $117.42 and a 52 week high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

