Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol Sells 23,800 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 23,800 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,237,600.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 199,208 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $10,617,786.40.

ZI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. 14,845 shares of the stock were exchanged.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

