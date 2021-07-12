TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,131 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

