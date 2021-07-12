TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,010 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cinemark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

