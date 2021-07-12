TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,550 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

