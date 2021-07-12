TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,535 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $139.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.80. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.42 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

