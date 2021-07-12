TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,860 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FR stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

