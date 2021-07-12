TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,557 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $843.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,880 and sold 12,379 shares valued at $294,960. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

