TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,257 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

