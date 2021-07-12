TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 77,557 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 208.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,557 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERE opened at $23.49 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

