TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $147.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

