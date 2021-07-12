TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 139.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

