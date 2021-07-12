TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $123.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

