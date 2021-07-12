TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 201.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $15,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RGR opened at $81.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

RGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.