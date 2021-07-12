TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,810,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 900,654 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNTE stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $984.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

