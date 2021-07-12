TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of uniQure worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in uniQure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

